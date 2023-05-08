TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 14, the 134th day of 2023. There are 231 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1998, singer-actor Frank Sinatra died at a Los Angeles hospital at age 82. The hit sitcom “Seinfeld” aired its final episode after nine years on NBC.
10 YEARS AGO
In an op-ed appearing in The New York Times, Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie said she’d undergone a preventive double mastectomy after learning she carried a gene that made it extremely likely she would get breast cancer. Flamboyant huckster Billie Sol Estes died in DeCordova Bend, Texas, at age 88.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1643, Louis XIV became King of France at age 4 upon the death of his father, Louis XIII.
In 1804, the Lewis and Clark expedition to explore the Louisiana Territory as well as the Pacific Northwest left camp near present-day Hartford, Illinois.
In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama.
In 1988, 27 people, mostly teens, were killed when their church bus collided with a pickup truck going the wrong direction on a highway near Carrollton, Kentucky. (Truck driver Larry Mahoney served 9 1/2 years in prison for manslaughter.)
In 2001, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 that there is no exception in federal law for people to use marijuana for medical purposes.
In 2008, the Interior Department declared the polar bear a threatened species because of the loss of Arctic sea ice.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie producer George Lucas is 79.
Actor Tim Roth is 62.
Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 57.
Actor Cate Blanchett is 54.
Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 54.
Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola is 52.
Actor Amber Tamblyn is 40.
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 39.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 34.
Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 30.