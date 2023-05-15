"When I hear somebody sigh, 'life is hard,' I am always tempted to ask, 'compared to what?'" — Sydney J. Harris
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 15, the 135th day of 2023. There are 230 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1928, the Walt Disney cartoon character Mickey Mouse made his debut in the silent animated short “Plane Crazy.”
10 YEARS AGO
Under mounting pressure, President Barack Obama released a trove of documents related to the Benghazi attack and forced out the top official at the Internal Revenue Service following revelations the agency had targeted conservative political groups. Richard Swanson, a man who planned to dribble a soccer ball from Seattle to Brazil to raise money for charity, was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Oregon.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace was shot and left paralyzed while campaigning for president in Laurel, Maryland, by Arthur H. Bremer, who served 35 years for attempted murder.
In 1975, U.S. forces invaded the Cambodian island of Koh Tang and captured the American merchant ship Mayaguez, which had been seized by the Khmer Rouge. (All 39 crew members had already been released safely by Cambodia; some 40 U.S. servicemen were killed in connection with the operation.)
In 2007, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, who built the Christian right into a political force, died in Lynchburg, Virginia, at age 73.
In 2009, General Motors told about 1,100 dealers their franchises would be terminated.
In 2020, President Donald Trump formally unveiled a coronavirus vaccine program he called “Operation Warp Speed,” to speed development of COVID-19 vaccines and quickly distribute them around the country. Comedic actor Fred Willard, whose films included “Best In Show” and “Anchorman,” died at 86.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Gunilla Hutton is 81.
Actor Nicholas Hammond (“The Sound of Music”) is 73.
Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett is 70.
Actor Lee Horsley is 68.
TV personality Giselle Fernández is 62.
Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is 54.
Actor David Charvet is 51.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Amy Chow is 45.
Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler is 42.
Tennis player Andy Murray is 36.