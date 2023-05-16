TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 16, the 136th day of 2023. There are 229 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1990, death claimed entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in Los Angeles at age 64 and “Muppets” creator Jim Henson in New York at age 53.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama named a temporary chief for the scandal-marred Internal Revenue Service and pressed Congress to approve new security money to prevent another Benghazi-style terrorist attack. “The Office” aired its final episode after nine seasons on the air on NBC. Candice Glover won the 12th season of “American Idol” on Fox.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented. “Wings” won “best production,” while Emil Jannings and Janet Gaynor were named best actor and best actress.
In 1939, the federal government began its first food stamp program in Rochester, New York.
In 1957, federal agent Eliot Ness, who organized “The Untouchables” team that took on gangster Al Capone, died in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, at age 54.
In 1966, China launched the Cultural Revolution, a radical as well as deadly reform movement aimed at purging the country of “counter-revolutionaries.”
In 1997, President Bill Clinton publicly apologized for the notorious Tuskegee experiment, in which government scientists deliberately allowed Black men to weaken and die of treatable syphilis.
In 2016, President Barack Obama called on the nation to support law enforcement officers as he bestowed the Medal of Valor on 13 who risked their lives.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 80.
Actor Pierce Brosnan is 70.
Actor Debra Winger is 68.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 67.
Actor Mare Winningham is 64.
Singer Janet Jackson is 57.
Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 57.
Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 54.
Actor Tori Spelling is 50.
Actor Megan Fox is 37.