TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 17, the 137th day of 2022. There are 228 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2015, a shootout erupted between bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, leaving nine of the bikers dead and 20 people injured.
10 YEARS AGO
Washington’s envoy to Israel, Dan Shapiro, told the Israel Bar Association the U.S. had plans in place to attack Iran if necessary to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. Donna Summer, 63, the “Queen of Disco,” died in Naples, Florida. Frank Edward “Ed” Ray, the California school bus driver hailed as a hero for helping 26 students escape after three kidnappers buried them underground in 1976, died at age 91.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1946, President Harry S. Truman seized control of the nation’s railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.
In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.
In 1987, 37 American sailors were killed when an Iraqi warplane attacked the U.S. Navy frigate Stark in the Persian Gulf. (Iraq apologized for the attack, calling it a mistake, and paid more than $27 million in compensation.)
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in. (“Megan’s Law,” as it’s known, was named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old New Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994.)
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.
In 2017, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.
In 2020, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was tested for the coronavirus on live TV as he announced that all people in the state who were experiencing flu-like symptoms were eligible for tests.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 69.
Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 66.
Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 63.
Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 57.
Singer Jordan Knight is 52.
Actor Sasha Alexander is 49.
Actor Kat Foster is 44.
Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 37.
Actor Tahj Mowry is 36.
Actor Justin Martin is 28.