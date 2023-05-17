”A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” — Elbert Hubbard
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 17, the 137th day of 2023. There are 228 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed a measure requiring neighborhood notification when sex offenders move in. (“Megan’s Law,” as it’s known, was named for Megan Kanka, a 7-year-old New Jersey girl who was raped and murdered in 1994.)
10 YEARS AGO
The ousted head of the Internal Revenue Service, Steven Miller, faced hours of intense grilling before Congress; both defiant and apologetic, Miller acknowledged agency mistakes in targeting tea party groups for special scrutiny when they applied for tax-exempt status, but insisted that agents broke no laws and that there was no effort to cover up their actions. Jorge Rafael Videla, 87, the former dictator who took power in Argentina in a 1976 coup and led a military junta that killed thousands during a “dirty war” against alleged subversives, died in Buenos Aires while serving life in prison for crimes against humanity.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1946, President Harry S. Truman seized control of the nation’s railroads, delaying — but not preventing — a threatened strike by engineers and trainmen.
In 1973, a special committee convened by the U.S. Senate began its televised hearings into the Watergate scandal.
In 1980, rioting that claimed 18 lives erupted in Miami’s Liberty City after an all-white jury in Tampa acquitted four former Miami police officers of fatally beating Black insurance executive Arthur McDuffie.
In 2004, Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages.
In 2015, a shootout erupted between bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco, Texas, leaving nine of the bikers dead and 20 people injured.
In 2017, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the 2016 Donald Trump campaign.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 67.
Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 64.
Producer Simon Fuller (“American Idol”) is 63.
Actor Paige Turco is 58.
Singer Jordan Knight is 53.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is 52.
Actor Sasha Alexander is 50.
Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough is 38.
Actor Tahj Mowry is 37.
Singer Kree Harrison (“American Idol”) is 33.