“What you are is God’s gift to you, what you become is your gift to God.” — Hans urs von Balthasar
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 18, the 138th day of 2023. There are 227 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On May 18, 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
10 YEARS AGO
A car driven by an 87-year-old man plowed into dozens of hikers during a parade in Damascus, Virginia, injuring about 50 people. (The driver, who suffered from a medical condition, was not charged.) French President Francois Hollande signed a law authorizing same-sex marriages and adoption by gay couples. Oxbow, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, led from start to finish to win the Preakness; Kentucky Derby winner Orb came in fourth.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1863, the Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.
In 1910, Halley’s Comet passed by earth, brushing it with its tail.
In 1927, in America’s deadliest school attack, part of a schoolhouse in Bath Township, Michigan, was blown up with explosives planted by local farmer Andrew Kehoe, who then set off a bomb in his truck; the attacks killed 38 children and six adults, including Kehoe, who’d earlier killed his wife. (Authorities said Kehoe, who suffered financial difficulties, was seeking revenge for losing a township clerk election.)
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure creating the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In 1934, Congress approved, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed, the so-called “Lindbergh Act,” providing for the death penalty in cases of interstate kidnapping.
In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of “an exotic new disease” among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.
In 2015, President Barack Obama ended long-running federal transfers of some combat-style gear to local law enforcement in an attempt to ease tensions between police and minority communities, saying equipment made for the battlefield should not be a tool of American criminal justice.
In 2020, President Donald Trump said he’d been taking a malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement to protect against the coronavirus despite warnings from his own government that the drug should be administered only in a hospital or research setting.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 85.
Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 81.
Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 77.
Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 75.
Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 74.
Country singer George Strait is 71.
Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 62.
Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 53.
Rock singer Jack Johnson is 48.
Actor Hala Finley is 14.