“Country music is three chords and the truth.” — Harlan Howard
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 19, the 139th day of 2023. There are 226 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1962, film star Marilyn Monroe sang “Happy Birthday to You” to President John F. Kennedy during a Democratic fundraiser at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Monroe died in August of ‘62.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama, in a soaring commencement address on work, sacrifice and opportunity, told graduates of historically black Morehouse College in Atlanta to seize the power of their example as black men graduating from college and use it to improve people’s lives. At least one person was killed and dozens were injured as a series of tornadoes hit Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa and Illinois. Taylor Swift won eight awards, including album and artist of the year, at the Billboard Music Awards.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1920, 10 people were killed in a gun battle between coal miners, who were led by a local police chief, and a group of private security guards hired to evict them for joining a union in Matewan, a small “company town” in West Virginia.
In 1967, the Soviet Union ratified a treaty with the United States and Britain, banning nuclear and other weapons from outer space as well as celestial bodies such as the moon. (The treaty entered into force in October 1967.)
In 1993, the Clinton White House set off a political storm by abruptly firing the entire staff of its travel office; five of the seven staffers were later reinstated and assigned to other duties.
In 1994, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in New York at age 64.
In 2020, a Trump administration policy of quickly expelling most migrants stopped along the border because of the COVID-19 pandemic was indefinitely extended.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
TV personality David Hartman is 88.
Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 78.
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 74.
Singer-actor Grace Jones is 72.
Actor Steven Ford is 67.
Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 50.
TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 45.
Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 44.
Pop singer Sam Smith is 31.
Actor Nolan Lyons is 22.