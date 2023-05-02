TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 2, the 122nd day of 2023. There are 243 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama arrived in Mexico City on his first trip to Latin America since winning re-election. Dutchman Robert-Jan Derksen shot a 6-under 66 to take the first-round lead in the China Open, while 12-year-old Ye Wocheng opened with a 79 at Binhai Lake; at 12 years, 242 days, Ye became the youngest player in European Tour history, breaking Guan Tianlang’s mark of 13 years, 177 days. Jeff Hanneman, 49, a founding member of heavy metal bank Slayer, died in Hemet, California.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1932, Jack Benny’s first radio show, sponsored by Canada Dry, made its debut on the NBC Blue Network.
In 1941, General Mills began shipping its new cereal, “Cheerioats,” to six test markets. (The cereal was later renamed “Cheerios.”)
In 1970, jockey Diane Crump became the first woman to ride in the Kentucky Derby; she finished in 15th place aboard Fathom. (The winning horse was Dust Commander.)
In 1972, a fire at the Sunshine silver mine in Kellogg, Idaho, claimed the lives of 91 workers who succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. Longtime FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover died in Washington at age 77.
In 2011, al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, who’d been killed hours earlier in a raid by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, was buried at sea.
In 2018, the Boy Scouts of America announced that the group’s flagship program would undergo a name change; after being known simply as the Boy Scouts for 108 years, the program would now be called Scouts BSA. (The change came as girls were about to enter the ranks.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 87.
Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 78.
Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 75.
Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 68.
Country singer Ty Herndon is 61.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 55.
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 51.
Former soccer player David Beckham is 48.
NBA All-Star Paul George is 33.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is 8.