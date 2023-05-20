”Reading is different than listening. Doing is faster than watching.” — Naval Ravikant
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 20, the 140th day of 2023. There are 225 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)
10 YEARS AGO
An EF5 tornado struck Moore, Oklahoma, killing at least 24 people and flattening 1,100 homes. Former general Thein Sein became the first president of Myanmar in 47 years to visit the White House, where President Barack Obama said he appreciated the Asian leader’s efforts to lead the country in “a long and sometimes difficult” path toward democracy. Ray Manzarek, 74, a founding member of the 1960s rock group the Doors, died in Rosenheim, Germany.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Homestead Act, which was intended to encourage settlements west of the Mississippi River by making federal land available for farming.
In 1916, the Saturday Evening Post published its first Norman Rockwell cover; the illustration shows a scowling boy dressed in his Sunday best, dutifully pushing a baby carriage past a couple of boys wearing baseball uniforms.
In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.
In 1961, a white mob attacked a busload of Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, prompting the federal government to send in U.S. marshals to restore order.
In 2009, in a rare, bipartisan defeat for President Barack Obama, the Senate voted overwhelmingly, 90-6, to keep the prison at Guantanamo Bay open for the foreseeable future and forbid the transfer of any detainees to facilities in the United States.
In 2020, President Donald Trump threatened to hold up federal funds for two election battleground states (Michigan and Nevada) that were making it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-actor Cher is 77.
Actor-comedian Dave Thomas is 75.
Actor Dean Butler is 67.
TV-radio personality Ron Reagan is 65.
Rock musician Jane Wiedlin (The Go-Go’s) is 65.
Actor Bronson Pinchot is 64.
Actor John Billingsley is 63.
Actor Tony Goldwyn is 63.
Actor Mindy Cohn is 57.
Actor Timothy Olyphant is 55.
Former race car driver Tony Stewart is 52.
Rapper Busta Rhymes is 51.
Country singer Jon Pardi is 38.