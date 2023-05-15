TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 21, the 141st day of 2023. There are 224 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 21, 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.
10 YEARS AGO
Former IRS Commissioner Douglas Shulman told the Senate Finance Committee he first learned in the spring of 2012 that agents had improperly targeted political groups that vehemently opposed President Barack Obama’s policies, saying he decided to let the inspector general look into the matter. Singer Kellie Pickler and pro partner Derek Hough were named “Dancing with the Stars” champions.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1924, in a case that drew much notoriety, 14-year-old Bobby Franks was murdered in a “thrill killing” carried out by University of Chicago students Nathan Leopold Jr. and Richard Loeb (Bobby’s cousin).
In 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh landed his Spirit of St. Louis monoplane near Paris, completing the first solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean in 33 1/2 hours.
In 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland.
In 1955, Chuck Berry recorded his first single, “Maybellene,” for Chess Records in Chicago.
In 1979, former San Francisco City Supervisor Dan White was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the slayings of Mayor George Moscone and openly gay Supervisor Harvey Milk; outrage over the verdict sparked rioting. (White was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison; he ended up serving five years and took his own life in 1985.)
In 1991, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during national elections by a suicide bomber.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 82.
Musician Bill Champlin is 76.
Singer Leo Sayer is 75.
Actor Carol Potter is 75.
Actor Mr. T is 71.
Actor Judge Reinhold is 66.
Actor Sunkrish Bala is 39.
Actor David Ajala is 37.
Actor Ashlie Brillault is 36.
Country singer Cody Johnson is 36.