“Each day comes bearing its gifts. Untie the ribbon.” — Ann Ruth Schabacker
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 22, the 142nd day of 2023. There are 223 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1992, after a reign lasting nearly 30 years, Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s “Tonight Show” for the final time. (Jay Leno took over as host three days later.)
10 YEARS AGO
Lois Lerner, an Internal Revenue Service supervisor whose agents had targeted conservative groups, swore to a House committee she did nothing wrong, then refused to answer further questions, citing her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself. In a brutal daylight attack in London, two al-Qaida-inspired extremists with butcher knives hacked to death an off-duty British soldier, Lee Rigby, before police wounded them in a shootout. (The attackers were later sentenced to prison.)
ON THIS DATE:
In 1962, Continental Airlines Flight 11, en route from Chicago to Kansas City, Missouri, crashed after a bomb apparently brought on board by a passenger exploded, killing all 45 occupants of the Boeing 707.
In 1968, the nuclear-powered submarine USS Scorpion, with 99 men aboard, sank in the Atlantic Ocean. (The remains of the sub were later found on the ocean floor 400 miles southwest of the Azores.)
In 1969, the lunar module of Apollo 10, with Thomas P. Stafford and Eugene Cernan aboard, flew to within nine miles of the moon’s surface in a dress rehearsal for the first lunar landing.
In 1985, U.S. sailor Michael L. Walker was arrested aboard the aircraft carrier Nimitz, two days after his father, John A. Walker Jr., was apprehended; both were later convicted of spying for the Soviet Union. (Michael Walker served 15 years in prison and was released in 2000.)
In 2006, The Department of Veterans Affairs said personal data, including Social Security numbers of 26.5 million U.S. veterans, was stolen from a VA employee after he took the information home without authorization.
In 2011, a tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, with winds up to 250 mph, claiming at least 159 lives and destroying about 8,000 homes and businesses.
In 2020, “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to paying half a million dollars into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme. (Loughlin would spend two months behind bars; Giannulli began a five-month sentence in November 2020 and was released to home confinement in April 2021.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 80.
Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 73.
Singer Morrissey is 64.
Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 62.
Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 56.
Actor Alison Eastwood is 51.
Actor Ginnifer Goodwin is 45.
R&B singer Vivian Green is 44.
Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 41.
Actor Molly Ephraim (“Last Man Standing”) is 37.