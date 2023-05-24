“The best revenge is to be unlike him who performed the injury.” ― Marcus Aurelius
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, the 144th day of 2023. There are 221 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2011, Oprah Winfrey taped the final episode of her long-running talk show.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama addressed the sexual assault epidemic staining the military, telling U.S. Naval Academy graduates to remember their honor depended on what they did when nobody was looking and said the crime had “no place in the greatest military on earth.”
British fighter jets intercepted a Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 carrying more than 300 people from Pakistan and diverted it to an isolated runway at London-Stansted Airport, where two British passengers who had allegedly threatened to destroy the plane were arrested.
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford denied that he smoked crack cocaine and said he was not an addict after a video purported to show him using the drug.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1935, the first major league baseball game to be played at night took place at Cincinnati’s Crosley Field as the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1.
In 1961, a group of Freedom Riders was arrested after arriving at a bus terminal in Jackson, Mississippi, charged with breaching the peace for entering white-designated areas. (They ended up serving 60 days in jail.)
In 1962, astronaut Scott Carpenter became the second American to orbit the Earth as he flew aboard Aurora 7.
In 1974, American jazz composer and bandleader Duke Ellington, 75, died in New York.
In 1980, Iran rejected a call by the World Court in The Hague to release the American hostages.
In 1994, four Islamic fundamentalists convicted of bombing New York’s World Trade Center in 1993 were each sentenced to 240 years in prison.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Tommy Chong is 85.
Singer Bob Dylan is 82.
Actor Gary Burghoff is 80.
Singer Patti LaBelle is 79.
Actor Priscilla Presley is 78.
Country singer Mike Reid is 76.
Singer Rosanne Cash is 68.
Actor Eric Close is 56.
Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 37.
Country singer Billy Gilman is 35.