TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 25, the 145th day of 2023. There are 220 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1968, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis was dedicated by Vice President Hubert Humphrey and Interior Secretary Stewart Udall.
10 YEARS AGO
Making his first official trip to sub-Saharan Africa, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry demanded that Nigeria respect human rights as it cracked down on Islamist extremists and pledged to work hard in the coming months to ease tensions between Sudan and South Sudan.
A French soldier, Cedric Cordier, was wounded in the throat in a busy commercial district outside Paris; a suspect was later arrested.
Marshall Lytle, 79, the original bass player for Bill Haley & His Comets, died in New Port Richey, Florida.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy told Congress: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth.”
In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Griffin v. County School Board of Prince Edward County, ordered the Virginia county to reopen its public schools, which officials had closed in an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court’s 1954 Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka desegregation ruling.
In 1977, the first “Star Wars” film (later retitled “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”) was released by 20th Century Fox.
In 1979, 273 people died when an American Airlines DC-10 crashed just after takeoff from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.
In 2011, a judge in Salt Lake City sentenced street preacher Brian David Mitchell to life in prison for kidnapping and raping Elizabeth Smart, who was 14 at the time of her abduction in 2002.
In 2020, a white woman, Amy Cooper, called 911 to claim she was being threatened by “an African American man,” Christian Cooper, who had confronted her for walking her dog without a leash in New York’s Central Park. (After a video of the confrontation was widely circulated, Amy Cooper lost her job with investment firm Franklin Templeton and was charged with filing a false police report; the charge was dismissed after she completed a counseling program.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 84.
Country singer Jessi Colter is 80.
Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 80.
Actor Karen Valentine is 76.
Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 72.
Actor Connie Sellecca is 68.
Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 60.
Actors Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 53.
Actor Molly Sims is 50.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 29.