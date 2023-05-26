“A room without books is like a body without a soul.” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 26, the 146th day of 2023. There are 219 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)
10 YEARS AGO
A U.S. drone strike killed Waliur Rehman (wah-lee-UR’ REH’-man), the No. 2 commander of the Pakistani Taliban.
Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, a conservative firebrand and a favorite of tea party Republicans, said she would not run for another term in the U.S. House.
The Rev. Andrew Greeley, 85, an outspoken Roman Catholic priest, best-selling author and longtime newspaper columnist, died in Chicago.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
In 1954, explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors. (The initial blast was blamed on leaking catapult fluid ignited by the flames of a jet.)
In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song “American Pie” at The Record Plant in New York City (it was released the following November by United Artists Records).
In 1981, 14 people were killed when a Marine jet crashed onto the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off Florida.
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)
In 2009, President Barack Obama nominated federal appeals judge Sonia Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court. California’s Supreme Court upheld the Proposition 8 gay marriage ban but said the 18,000 same-sex weddings that had taken place before the prohibition passed were still valid.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 84.
Singer Stevie Nicks is 75.
Actor Pam Grier is 74.
Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 74.
Actor Genie Francis is 61.
Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 61.
Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 59.
Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 57.
Singer Lauryn Hill is 48.
Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 45.