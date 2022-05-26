"I have learned not to allow rejection to move me." - Cicely Tyson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 26, the 146th day of 2022. There are 219 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. (The marriage ended in 1996.)
10 YEARS AGO
Gruesome video posted online showed rows of dead Syrian children lying in a mosque in Houla, haunting images of what activists called one of the deadliest regime attacks yet in Syria’s 14-month-old uprising. International space station astronauts floated into the Dragon, a day after its heralded arrival as the world’s first commercial supply ship.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.
In 1954, explosions rocked the aircraft carrier USS Bennington off Rhode Island, killing 103 sailors. (The initial blast was blamed on leaking catapult fluid ignited by the flames of a jet.)
In 1971, Don McLean recorded his song “American Pie” at The Record Plant in New York City (it was released the following November by United Artists Records).
In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in Moscow. (The U.S. withdrew from the treaty in 2002.)
In 2004, nearly a decade after the Oklahoma City bombing, Terry Nichols was found guilty of 161 state murder charges for helping carry out the attack. (Nichols later received 161 consecutive life sentences.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 83.
Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 77.
Singer Stevie Nicks is 74.
Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 73.
Actor Genie Francis ("General Hospital") is 60.
Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 58.
Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 56.
Distance runner Zola Budd is 56.
Singer Lauryn Hill is 47.
Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 44.