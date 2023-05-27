”It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.” — Mark Twain
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, MAY 27, the 147th day of 2023. There are 218 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1957, the single “That’ll Be the Day” by Buddy Holly’s group The Crickets was released by Brunswick Records.
10 YEARS AGO
The European Union decided to lift an arms embargo on the Syrian opposition while maintaining all other sanctions against President Bashar Assad’s regime. U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., a proponent of arming Syrian rebels, quietly slipped into Syria for a meeting with anti-government fighters. A coordinated wave of car bombings tore through mostly Shiite areas of Baghdad, killing dozens.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1936, the Cunard liner RMS Queen Mary left England on its maiden voyage to New York.
In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic (vehicles began crossing the next day).
In 1942, Doris “Dorie” Miller, a cook aboard the USS West Virginia, became the first African-American to receive the Navy Cross for displaying “extraordinary courage and disregard for his own personal safety” during Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
In 1993, five people were killed in a bombing at the Uffizi museum of art in Florence, Italy; some three dozen paintings were ruined or damaged.
In 1994, Nobel Prize-winning author Alexander Solzhenitsyn returned to Russia to the emotional cheers of thousands after spending two decades in exile.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is 100.
Actor Lee Meriwether is 88.
Actor Louis Gossett Jr. is 87.
Actor Cathy Silvers is 62.
Comedian Adam Carolla is 59.
Actor Todd Bridges is 58.
Rock musician Sean Kinney (Alice In Chains) is 57.
Country singer Jace Everett is 51.
TV chef Jamie Oliver is 48.
U.S. Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Jade Carey is 23.