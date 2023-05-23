TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 28, the 148th day of 2023. There are 217 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1998, comic actor Phil Hartman of “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” fame was shot to death at his home in Encino, California, by his wife, Brynn, who then killed herself.
10 YEARS AGO
Calling it perhaps the biggest money-laundering scheme in U.S. history, federal prosecutors charged seven people with running what amounted to an online, underworld bank, saying that Liberty Reserve handled $6 billion for drug dealers, child pornographers, identity thieves and other criminals around the globe. Sen. John McCain, quietly slipped into Syria for a meeting with anti-government fighters, whom he supported the U.S. arming. McCain was a fierce critic of Obama administration policy there while stopping short of backing U.S. ground troops in Syria, but he supported aggressive military steps against the Assad regime.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1934, the Dionne quintuplets — Annette, Cecile, Emilie, Marie and Yvonne — were born to Elzire Dionne at the family farm in Ontario, Canada.
In 1940, during World War II, the Belgian army surrendered to invading German forces.
In 1959, the U.S. Army launched Able, a rhesus monkey, and Baker, a squirrel monkey, aboard a Jupiter missile for a suborbital flight which both primates survived.
In 1964, the charter of the Palestine Liberation Organization was issued at the start of a meeting of the Palestine National Congress in Jerusalem.
In 1972, Edward, the Duke of Windsor, who had abdicated the English throne to marry Wallis Warfield Simpson, died in Paris at age 77.
In 1977, 165 people were killed when fire raced through the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky.
In 2020, people torched a Minneapolis police station that the department was forced to abandon amid spreading protests over the death of George Floyd. Protesters in New York defied a coronavirus prohibition on public gatherings, clashing with police; demonstrators blocked traffic and smashed vehicles in downtown Denver before police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least seven people were shot as gunfire erupted during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by police in her home in March.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West is 85.
Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is 79.
Singer Gladys Knight is 79.
Singer John Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78.
Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 61.
Country singer Phil Vassar is 59.
Singer Kylie Minogue is 55.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Ekaterina Gordeeva is 52.
Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck is 46.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Craig Kimbrel is 35.