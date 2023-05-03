”If you love life, don’t waste time, for time is what life is made up of.” — Bruce Lee
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 3, the 123rd day of 2023. There are 242 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 3, 1979, Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher was chosen to become Britain’s first female prime minister as the Tories ousted the incumbent Labour government in parliamentary elections.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama cast Mexico as a nation ready to take “its rightful place in the world” and move past the drug battles and violence that had defined its relationship with the United States; the president then headed to Costa Rica, where he told a press conference he didn’t foresee any circumstance requiring the U.S. to send ground troops into Syria.
Gunmen killed Chaudhry Zulfikar, Pakistan’s lead prosecutor investigating the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, as he drove to court in the capital.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1937, Margaret Mitchell won the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, “Gone with the Wind.”
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in Shelley v. Kraemer, ruled that covenants prohibiting the sale of real estate to Blacks or members of other racial groups were legally unenforceable.
In 1987, The Miami Herald said its reporters had observed a young woman spending “Friday night and most of Saturday” at a Washington townhouse belonging to Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart. (The woman was later identified as Donna Rice; the resulting controversy torpedoed Hart’s presidential bid.)
In 2009, Mexican President Felipe Calderon told state television that a nationwide shutdown and an aggressive informational campaign appeared to have helped curtail an outbreak of swine flu in Mexico.
In 2011, Chicago’s Derrick Rose became at age 22 the NBA’s youngest MVP.
In 2016, in a stunning triumph for a political outsider, Donald Trump all but clinched the Republican presidential nomination with a resounding victory in Indiana that knocked rival Ted Cruz out of the race.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Frankie Valli is 89.
Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 77.
Singer Christopher Cross is 72.
Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 52.
Country-rock musician John Neff is 52.
Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 48.
Actor Christina Hendricks is 48.
Country singer Eric Church is 46.
Dancer Cheryl Burke is 39.
Actor Zoe De Grand Maison is 28.