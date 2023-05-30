TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 30, the 150th day of 2023. There are 215 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden’s son, former Delaware attorney general Beau Biden, died at age 46 of brain cancer.
10 YEARS AGO
Syria’s President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Lebanese television that he was “confident of victory” in his country’s civil war, and he warned Damascus would retaliate for any future Israeli airstrike on his territory. Arvind Mahankali, a 13-year-old from Bayside Hills, New York, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling “knaidel,” a small mass of leavened dough, to win the 86th version of the competition.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Robert Todd Lincoln.
In 1935, Babe Ruth played in his last major league baseball game for the Boston Braves, leaving after the first inning of the first of a double-header against the Philadelphia Phillies, who won both games (Ruth announced his retirement three days later).
In 1937, ten people were killed when police fired on steelworkers demonstrating near the Republic Steel plant in South Chicago.
In 1958, unidentified American service members killed in World War II and the Korean War were interred in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
In 1968, the Beatles began recording their “White Album” at EMI Recording Studios in London, starting with the original version of “Revolution 1.”
In 2002, a solemn, wordless ceremony marked the end of the agonizing cleanup at ground zero in New York, 8 1/2 months after 9/11.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Ruta Lee is 88.
Rock musician Lenny Davidson (The Dave Clark Five) is 79.
Actor Stephen Tobolowsky is 72.
Actor Ted McGinley is 65.
Country singer Wynonna Judd is 59.
Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 58.
Rapper Cee Lo Green is 48.
Christian rock musician James Smith (Underoath) is 41.
Actor Jake Short is 26.
Actor Sean Giambrone is 24.