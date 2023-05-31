”There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.” — Zig Ziglar.
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 31, the 151st day of 2023. There are 214 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 2009, Dr. George Tiller, a rare provider of late-term abortions, was shot and killed in a Wichita, Kansas, church. (Gunman Scott Roeder was later convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years.)
10 YEARS AGO
A tornado in the Oklahoma City metro area claimed eight lives, including those of storm chasers Tim Samaras, his son, Paul, and Carl Young; 13 people died in flash flooding. Four firefighters searching for people in a blazing Houston motel and restaurant were killed when part of the structure collapsed. Actor Jean Stapleton, who played Archie Bunker’s far better half, the sweetly naive Edith, in TV’s groundbreaking 1970s comedy “All in the Family,” died in New York at age 90.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1790, President George Washington signed into law the first U.S. copyright act.
In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.
In 1977, the Trans-Alaska oil pipeline, three years in the making despite objections from environmentalists and Alaska Natives, was completed. (The first oil began flowing through the pipeline 20 days later.)
In 1989, House Speaker Jim Wright, dogged by questions about his ethics, announced he would resign. (Tom Foley later succeeded him.)
In 2019, a longtime city employee opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people on three floors before police shot and killed him; officials said DeWayne Craddock had resigned by email hours before the shooting.
In 2020, tens of thousands of protesters again took to the streets across America, with peaceful demonstrations against police killings overshadowed by unrest; officials deployed thousands of National Guard soldiers and enacted strict curfews in major cities.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 93.
Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 84.
Actor Sharon Gless is 80.
Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 80.
Actor Gregory Harrison is 73.
Actor Lea Thompson is 62.
Singer Corey Hart is 61.
Actor Brooke Shields is 58.
Actor Colin Farrell is 47.
Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 43.
Country singer Casey James (“American Idol”) is 41.