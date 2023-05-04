“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.” — Percy Colson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, MAY 4, the 124th day of 2023. There are 241 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
10 YEARS AGO
National Rifle Association leaders told members during a meeting in Houston that the fight against gun control legislation was far from over, and vowed that none in the organization would ever have to surrender their weapons. A limousine taking nine women to a bachelorette party erupted in flames on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge over San Francisco Bay, killing five of the passengers, including the bride-to-be. Orb powered to a 2 1/2-length victory on a sloppy track to win the Kentucky Derby. Floyd Mayweather came back from a year’s absence to win a unanimous 12-round decision over Robert Guerrero in their welterweight title fight in Las Vegas.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1886, at Haymarket Square in Chicago, a labor demonstration for an 8-hour work day turned into a deadly riot when a bomb exploded.
In 1904, the United States took over construction of the Panama Canal from the French.
In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)
In 1998, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN’-skee) was given four life sentences plus 30 years by a federal judge in Sacramento, California, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.
In 2001, Bonny Lee Bakley, wife of actor Robert Blake, was shot to death as she sat in a car near a restaurant in Los Angeles. (Blake, accused of Bakley’s murder, was acquitted in a criminal trial but found liable by a civil jury and ordered to pay damages.)
In 2011, President Barack Obama said he had decided not to release death photos of Osama bin Laden because their graphic nature could incite violence and create national security risks. Officials told The Associated Press that the Navy SEALs who’d stormed bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan shot and killed him after they saw him appear to lunge for a weapon.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 93.
Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 82.
Country singer Stella Parton is 74.
Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 72.
Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 71.
Country singer Randy Travis is 64.
Actor Mary McDonough is 62.
TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 48.
Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 45.
Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 44.