TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, MAY 4, the 124th day of 2022. There are 241 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. and China outlined a tentative deal to send Chen Guangcheng, a blind legal activist, to America for study and potentially bring a face-saving end to a delicate diplomatic crisis. (Chen left China on May 19, 2012.) A
Adam Yauch, 47, the gravelly-voiced rapper who helped make The Beastie Boys one of the seminal groups in hip-hop, died in New York.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1904, the United States took over construction of the Panama Canal from the French.
In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alcatraz Island.)
In 1998, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was given four life sentences plus 30 years by a federal judge in Sacramento, California, under a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.
In 2001, Bonny Lee Bakley, wife of actor Robert Blake, was shot to death as she sat in a car near a restaurant in Los Angeles. (Blake, accused of Bakley’s murder, was acquitted in a criminal trial but found liable by a civil jury and ordered to pay damages.)
In 2011, President Barack Obama said he had decided not to release death photos of Osama bin Laden because their graphic nature could incite violence and create national security risks. Officials told The Associated Press that the Navy SEALs who’d stormed bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan shot and killed him after they saw him appear to lunge for a weapon.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 92.
Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 81.
Country singer Stella Parton is 73.
Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 71.
Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 70.
Country singer Randy Travis is 63.
Actor Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 61.
Actor Will Arnett is 52.
Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 44.
Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 43.