”If you love life, don’t waste time, for time is what life is made up of.” — Bruce Lee
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, MAY 5, the 125th day of 2023. There are 240 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 5, 1961, astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr. became America’s first space traveler as he made a 15-minute suborbital flight aboard Mercury capsule Freedom 7.
10 YEARS AGO
In Afghanistan, seven Americans and one German soldier were killed in three separate attacks. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, seriously wounded in a 2011 shooting at a Tucson, Arizona, shopping mall, received the 2013 Profile in Courage award at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston. LeBron James of the Miami Heat was the overwhelming choice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. Brett Rumford won the China Open by four strokes to become the first Australian in 41 years to win consecutive European Tour titles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte, 51, died in exile on the island of St. Helena.
In 1925, schoolteacher John T. Scopes was charged in Tennessee with violating a state law that prohibited teaching the theory of evolution. (Scopes was found guilty, but his conviction was later set aside.)
In 1942, wartime sugar rationing began in the United States.
In 1945, in the only fatal attack of its kind during World War II, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Gearhart Mountain in Oregon, killing the pregnant wife of a minister and five children. Denmark and the Netherlands were liberated as a German surrender went into effect.
In 1973, Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories.
In 2016, former Los Angeles trash collector Lonnie Franklin Jr. was convicted of 10 counts of murder in the “Grim Sleeper” serial killings that targeted poor, young Black women over two decades.
In 2020, Tyson Foods said it would resume limited operation of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, Iowa, with enhanced safety measures, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 85.
Actor Michael Murphy is 85.
Actor John Rhys-Davies is 79.
Rock correspondent Kurt Loder is 78.
Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 75.
Actor Lisa Eilbacher is 66.
Rock musician Shawn Drover (Megadeth) is 57.
Actor Danielle Fishel is 42.
Soul singer Adele is 35.
Figure skater Nathan Chen is 24.