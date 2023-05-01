TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, MAY 7, the 127th day of 2023. There are 238 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1977, Seattle Slew won the Kentucky Derby, the first of his Triple Crown victories.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama and South Korea’s new leader, Park Geun-hye, met at the White House, where they projected a united front as they warned North Korea against further nuclear provocations. Twenty-four people were killed by a gas tanker-truck explosion on the outskirts of Mexico City. The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 15,000 for the first time, ending the day at 15,056.20, up 87.31 points. Movie special effects wizard Ray Harryhausen, 92, died in London.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1889, the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore opened its doors.
In 1941, Glenn Miller and His Orchestra recorded “Chattanooga Choo Choo” for RCA Victor.
In 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims (rams), France, ending its role in World War II.
In 1963, the United States launched the Telstar 2 communications satellite.
In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the “Vietnam era.”
In 2019, two students opened fire inside a charter school in a Denver suburb not far from Columbine High School, killing a fellow student, 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, who authorities said had charged at the shooters to protect classmates. (Both attackers would be sentenced to life in prison; one who was 16 at the time of the shooting could be eligible for parole after about 20 years.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
R&B singer Thelma Houston is 80.
Actor Robin Strasser is 78.
Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 77.
Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 77.
Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 76.
Rock musician Prairie Prince is 73.
Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 71.
Actor Michael E. Knight is 64.
Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 58.
Actor Traci Lords is 55.
Actor Dylan Gelula is 29.