“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” ― Robert Frost
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, MAY 9, the 129th day of 2022. There are 236 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 9, 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first Black president.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama declared his unequivocal support for same-sex marriage in a historic announcement that came three days after Vice President Joe Biden spoke in favor of such unions on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney repeated his opposition to gay marriage, telling reporters in Oklahoma City, “I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman.” Hair stylist Vidal Sassoon, 84, died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1860, writer J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, was born in Kirriemuir, Scotland.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon made a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chatted with a group of protesters who’d been resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings.
In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.
In 2020, the Food and Drug Administration approved a coronavirus antigen test that could quickly detect virus proteins from swabs that were swiped inside the naval cavity. Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard, known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, died in Tennessee at the age of 87 after battling bone cancer; he had helped shatter the color line on the music charts while introducing Black R&B to white America.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor and politician Glenda Jackson is 86.
Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 85.
Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 78.
Actor Candice Bergen is 76.
Singer Billy Joel is 73.
Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 72.
Actor Alley Mills is 71.
Actor John Corbett is 61.
R&B singer Tamia is 47.
Actor Rosario Dawson is 43.