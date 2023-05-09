TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, MAY 9, the 129th day of 2023. There are 236 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On May 9, 1994, South Africa’s newly elected parliament chose Nelson Mandela to be the country’s first Black president.
10 YEARS AGO
Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who had irked Washington with his frequent criticism of U.S. military operations in his country, said his government was ready to let the U.S. have nine bases across Afghanistan after the withdrawal of most foreign forces in 2014. A 72-foot-long, high-tech catamaran sailboat capsized in San Francisco Bay while practicing for the America’s Cup races, killing English Olympic gold medalist Andrew “Bart” Simpson. Malcolm Shabazz, 28, grandson of civil rights activist Malcolm X, died in Mexico City of blunt trauma injuries sustained in a bar dispute.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1860, writer J.M. Barrie, the creator of Peter Pan, was born in Kirriemuir, Scotland.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson, acting on a joint congressional resolution, signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon made a surprise and impromptu pre-dawn visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where he chatted with a group of protesters who’d been resting on the Memorial steps after protests against the Vietnam War and the Kent State shootings.
In 1980, 35 people were killed when a freighter rammed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay in Florida, causing a 1,400-foot section of the southbound span to collapse.
In 2016, Filipinos went to the polls to elect Rodrigo Duterte, the controversial, tough-talking mayor of Davao city, to be their country’s next president.
In 2020, Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard, known for his piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour, died in Tennessee at the age of 87 after battling bone cancer; he had helped shatter the color line on the music charts while introducing Black R&B to white America.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 86.
Singer Tommy Roe is 81.
Actor Candice Bergen is 77.
Singer Billy Joel is 74.
Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 73.
Actor Alley Mills is 72.
Actor John Corbett is 62.
Actor Rosario Dawson is 44.
Actor Rachel Boston is 41.
TV personality Audrina Patridge is 38.