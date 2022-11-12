”To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone.” — Reba McEntire
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 12, the 316th day of 2022. There are 49 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1920, baseball got its first “czar” as Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected commissioner of the American and National Leagues.
10 YEARS AGO
The United States was re-elected to another three-year term on the U.N. Human Rights Council in the only contested election for the organization’s top human rights body.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1936, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened as President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a telegraph key in Washington, D.C., giving the green light to traffic.
In 1970, the Bhola cyclone struck East Pakistan; it’s believed that as many as a half million people were killed.
In 1975, Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas retired because of failing health, ending a record 36-year term.
In 2001, American Airlines Flight 587, an Airbus A300 headed to the Dominican Republic, crashed after takeoff from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, killing all 260 people on board and five people on the ground.
In 2019, Venice saw its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with the water reaching 6.14 feet above average sea level; damage was estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Sportscaster Al Michaels is 78.
Singer-songwriter Neil Young is 77.
Rock musician Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser (Blue Oyster Cult) is 75.
Actor Megan Mullally is 64.
Actor Vincent Irizarry is 63.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci is 61.
Retired MLB All-Star Sammy Sosa is 54.
Figure skater Tonya Harding is 52.
Actor Anne Hathaway is 40.
NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is 34.