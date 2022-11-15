TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, NOV. 15, the 319th day of 2022. There are 46 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 15, 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
10 YEARS AGO
The Justice Department announced that BP had agreed to plead guilty to a raft of charges in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill and pay a record $4.5 billion, including nearly $1.3 billion in criminal fines. Four veterans were killed and 13 people injured when a freight train slammed into a parade float carrying wounded warriors and their spouses at a rail crossing in Midland, Texas.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1939, President Franklin D. Roosevelt laid the cornerstone of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book “In Cold Blood.”)
In 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.
In 1984, Stephanie Fae Beauclair, the infant publicly known as “Baby Fae” who had received a baboon’s heart to replace her own congenitally deformed one, died at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California three weeks after the transplant.
In 2003, two Black Hawk helicopters collided and crashed in Iraq; 17 U.S. troops were killed.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Petula Clark is 90.
Actor Sam Waterston is 82.
Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 71.
News correspondent John Roberts is 66.
Former “Tonight Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 65.
Country singer Jack Ingram is 52.
Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 48.
Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 48.
Pop singer Ace Young (“American Idol”) is 42.
Actor Shailene Woodley is 31.