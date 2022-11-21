“The greater damage for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it it too low and we reach it.” — Michelangelo
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 21, the 325th day of 2022. There are 40 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
10 YEARS AGO
Two weeks after he was re-elected to a ninth full term in Congress, Democratic Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. of Illinois quietly resigned in a letter in which he acknowledged an ongoing federal investigation. (Jackson would eventually be sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illegally spending campaign money.) Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza agreed to a cease-fire to end eight days of the fiercest fighting in nearly four years.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1920, the Irish Republican Army killed 12 British intelligence officers and two auxiliary policemen in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a soccer match, killing 14 civilians.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s attorney, J. Fred Buzhardt, revealed the existence of an 18-1/2-minute gap in one of the White House tape recordings related to Watergate.
In 1980, an estimated 83 million TV viewers tuned in to the CBS prime-time soap opera “Dallas” to find out “who shot J.R.” (The shooter turned out to be J.R. Ewing’s sister-in-law, Kristin Shepard.)
In 2001, Ottilie Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Connecticut, died of inhalation anthrax; she was the apparent last victim of a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the mail system.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 88.
Actor Marlo Thomas is 85.
Actor Rick Lenz is 83.
Actor Juliet Mills is 81.
Actor Goldie Hawn is 77.
Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 70.
Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 60.
Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 59.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 56.
Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 53.
Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 51.
Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 48.