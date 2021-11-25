”Don’t be distracted by criticism. Remember — the only taste of success some people get is to take a bite out of you.” – Zig Ziglar
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, NOV. 25, the 329th day of 2021. There are 36 days left in the year. Today is Thanksgiving.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1999, Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy, was rescued by a pair of sport fishermen off the coast of Florida, setting off an international custody battle.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. increased pressure on Egypt’s military rulers to hand over power to civilian leaders, and the generals turned to Kamal el-Ganzouri, a Mubarak-era politician to head a new government in a move that failed to satisfy more than 100,000 protesters jamming Tahrir Square.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered a slight stroke.
In 1963, the body of President John F. Kennedy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery; his widow, Jacqueline, lighted an “eternal flame” at the gravesite.
In 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan and Attorney General Edwin Meese revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels.
In 1987, Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, died in office at age 65.
In 2009, Toyota said it would replace the gas pedals on 4 million vehicles in the United States because the pedals could get stuck in the floor mats and cause sudden acceleration.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kathryn Crosby is 88.
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs is 81.
Actor John Larroquette is 74.
Retired MLB All-Star Bucky Dent is 70.
Dance judge Bruno Tonioli (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 66.
Singer Amy Grant is 61.
Actor Jill Hennessy is 52.
Actor Christina Applegate is 50.
Former first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush is 40.
Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is 40.
