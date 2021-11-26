”I never dreamed about success, I worked for it.” – Estee Lauder
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, NOV. 26, the 330th day of 2021. There are 35 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s personal secretary, Rose Mary Woods, told a federal court that she’d accidentally caused part of the 18-1/2-minute gap in a key Watergate tape.
10 YEARS AGO
In a friendly-fire incident that further strained relations between the United States and Pakistan, U.S. forces launched airstrikes that mistakenly killed 24 Pakistani troops at two posts along the Afghan border. NASA’s Curiosity rover blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center on an 8 1/2-month, 354 million-mile journey to Mars (it arrived in August 2012). NBA players and owners reached a tentative agreement to end a 149-day lockout.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1883, former slave and abolitionist Sojourner Truth died in Battle Creek, Michigan.
In 1917, the National Hockey League was founded in Montreal, succeeding the National Hockey Association.
In 1941, U.S. Secretary of State Cordell Hull delivered a note to Japan’s ambassador to the United States, Kichisaburo Nomura, setting forth U.S. demands for “lasting and extensive peace throughout the Pacific area.” The same day, a Japanese naval task force consisting of six aircraft carriers left the Kuril Islands, headed toward Hawaii.
In 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
In 2008, teams of heavily armed Pakistani gunmen stormed luxury hotels, a popular tourist attraction and a crowded train station in Mumbai, India, leaving at least 166 people dead in a rampage lasting some 60 hours.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Impressionist Rich Little is 83.
Singer Tina Turner is 82.
Actor Scott Jacoby is 65.
Country singer Linda Davis is 59.
Actor Kristin Bauer is 55.
Actor Peter Facinelli is 48.
Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 47.
Actor Maia Campbell is 45.
Country singer Joe Nichols is 45.
Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 40.
