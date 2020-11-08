TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, NOV. 8, the 313th day of 2020. There are 53 days left in the year.
HIGHTLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Nov. 8, 2016, Republican Donald Trump was elected America’s 45th president, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in an astonishing victory for a celebrity businessman and political novice. Republicans kept their majorities in the Senate and House.
10 YEARS AGO
On the third and final day of his trip to India, President BARACK OBAMA endorsed the country’s bid to become a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.
ON THIS DATE
In 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich that came to be known as the “Beer-Hall Putsch.”
In 1960, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy defeated Vice President Richard M. Nixon for the presidency.
In 1974, a federal judge in Cleveland dismissed charges against eight Ohio National Guardsmen accused of violating the civil rights of students who were killed or wounded in the 1970 Kent State shootings.
In 2000, a statewide recount began in Florida, which emerged as critical in deciding the winner of the 2000 presidential election. Earlier that day, Vice President Al Gore had telephoned Texas Gov. George W. Bush to concede, but called back about an hour later to retract his concession.
In 2017, director Ridley Scott decided to cut Kevin Spacey out of the already-completed movie “All the Money in the World” because of the sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey and reshoot his many scenes using Christopher Plummer, just six weeks ahead of the film’s release date.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Norman Lloyd is 106.
Singer Bonnie Raitt is 71.
TV personality Mary Hart is 70.
Former Playboy Enterprises chairman and chief executive Christie Hefner is 68.
Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 59.
Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay is 54.
Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 53.
Actor PARKER POSEY is 52.
Actor Tara Reid is 45.
TV personality Jack Osbourne is 35.
