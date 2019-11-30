THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Civilization is the limitless multiplication of unnecessary necessities.” — Mark Twain (1835-1910)

TODAY IS

Today is SATURDAY, NOV. 30, the 334th day of 2019. There are 31 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Michael Jackson

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson's "Thriller" has broken another sales record, with the Recording Industry Association of America announcing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, that the singer is the first artist to attain 30-time multi-platinum status after his album sold 30 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 1982. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa, File)

On Nov. 30, 1982, the Michael Jackson album “Thriller” was released by Epic Records.

10 YEARS AGO

SERENA WILLIAMS was fined a record $82,500 for her tirade at a U.S. Open line judge.

ON THIS DATE

In 1835, Samuel Langhorne Clemens — better known as Mark Twain — was born in Florida, Missouri.

In 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in Sept. 1783.

In 1960, the last DeSoto was built by Chrysler, which had decided to retire the brand after 32 years.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

In 2013, Paul Walker, 40, the star of the “Fast & Furious” movie series, died with his friend, Roger W. Rodas, who was at the wheel of a Porsche sports car that crashed and burned north of Los Angeles.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen attends the "Bring the Funny" premiere event at Rockwell Table and Stage on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Movie director Ridley Scott is 82.

Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 79.

Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 74.

Singer Billy Idol is 64.

Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 57.

Actor-director Ben Stiller is 54.

Singer Clay Aiken is 41.

Actress Kaley Cuoco is 34.

Model CHRISSY TEIGEN is 34.

Actress Christel Khalil (“Young and the Restless”) is 32.

