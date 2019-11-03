"A boy becomes an adult three years before his parents think he does, and about two years after he thinks he does." — Gen. Lewis B. Hershey, Selective Service director (1893-1977).
Today is MONDAY, NOV. 4, the 308th day of 2019. There are 57 days left in the year.
On Nov. 4, 1980, Republican RONALD REAGAN won the White House as he defeated President Jimmy Carter by a strong margin.
An Italian judge convicted 23 Americans in absentia along with two Italians in the kidnapping of an Egyptian terror suspect, delivering the first legal convictions anywhere in the world against people involved in the CIA's extraordinary renditions program. The New York Yankees won the World Series, beating the defending champion Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 in Game 6 behind Hideki Matsui's record-tying six RBIs.
• In 1879, humorist Will Rogers was born in Oologah, Oklahoma.
• In 1916, CBS newsman Walter Cronkite was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
• In 1955, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young died in Newcomerstown, Ohio, at age 88.
• In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama was elected the first black president of the United States, defeating Republican John McCain. California voters approved Proposition 8, a constitutional amendment outlawing same-sex marriage, overturning a state Supreme Court decision that gave gay couples the right to wed just months earlier.
• Actress Loretta Swit is 82.
• Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 79.
• Former first lady Laura Bush is 73.
• Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59.
• Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin is 59.
• Actor Ralph Macchio is 58.
• "Survivor" host Jeff Probst is 58.
• Actor Matthew McConaughey is 50.
• Rapper-producer Sean "Puffy" Combs is 50.
• Talk show host Bethenny Frankel is 49.
