”For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson, author
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12, the 285th day of 2022. There are 80 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1933, bank robber John Dillinger escaped from a jail in Allen County, Ohio, with the help of his gang, who killed the sheriff, Jess Sarber.
10 YEARS AGO
Thousands of supporters and opponents of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi clashed in Cairo’s Tahrir Square in the first such violence since Morsi took office more than three months earlier. The European Union won the Nobel Peace Prize for fostering peace on a continent long ravaged by war.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1870, General Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Virginia, at age 63.
In 1971, the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway.
In 1976, it was announced in China that Hua Guofeng had been named to succeed the late Mao Zedong as chairman of the Communist Party; it was also announced that Mao’s widow and three others, known as the “Gang of Four,” had been arrested.
In 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher escaped an attempt on her life when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded at a hotel in Brighton, England, killing five people.
In 2007, former Vice President Al Gore and the U.N.‘s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change won the Nobel Peace Prize for sounding the alarm over global warming.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 75.
Actor-singer Susan Anton is 72.
Pop/rock singer/songwriter Jane Siberry is 67.
Actor Carlos Bernard is 60.
R&B singer Claude McKnight (Take 6) is 60.
Actor Hugh Jackman is 54.
Actor Adam Rich is 54.
Country musician Martie Maguire (Courtyard Hounds, The Chicks) is 53.
Actor Kirk Cameron is 52.
Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 45.