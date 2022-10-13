“Fear is forward. No one is afraid of yesterday.” — Renata Adler, author, journalist, and film critic
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 13, the 286th day of 2022. There are 79 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1974, longtime television host Ed Sullivan died in New York City at age 73.
10 YEARS AGO
Republicans Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan rallied college students in all corners of all-important Ohio and hammered at President Barack Obama for going easy on China over unfair trade practices; Obama took precious time off the campaign trail to practice for the next debate against his GOP rival. Actor and TV host Gary Collins, 74, died in Biloxi, Mississippi.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.
In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 10-9, with a home run hit by Bill Mazeroski.
In 1999, in Boulder, Colorado, the JonBenet Ramsey grand jury was dismissed after 13 months of work with prosecutors saying there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone in the 6-year-old beauty queen’s slaying.
In 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine a half-mile underground.
In 2016, Bob Dylan was named winner of the Nobel prize in literature.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Paul Simon is 81.
Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 76.
Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 75.
Pop singer John Ford Coley is 74.
Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 63.
NBA coach Doc Rivers is 61.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 60.
Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 53.
Country singer Rhett Akins is 53.
Singer Ashanti is 42.