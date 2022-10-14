”If you’re serious about changing your life, you’ll find a way. If you’re not, you’ll find an excuse.” — Jen Sincero, author
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 14, the 287th day of 2022. There are 78 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 14, 1964, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
10 YEARS AGO
Extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner landed gracefully in the eastern New Mexico desert after a 24-mile jump from a balloon in the stratosphere in a daring, dramatic feat that officials said made him the first skydiver to fall faster than the speed of sound. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager, at the age of 89, marked the 65th anniversary of his supersonic flight by smashing through the sound barrier again, this time in the backseat of an F-15 which took off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Former Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania, 82, died in Philadelphia.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1939, a German U-boat torpedoed and sank the HMS Royal Oak, a British battleship anchored at Scapa Flow in Scotland’s Orkney Islands; 833 of the more than 1,200 men aboard were killed.
In 1947, U.S. Air Force Capt. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager became the first test pilot to break the sound barrier as he flew the experimental Bell XS-1 (later X-1) rocket plane over Muroc Dry Lake in California.
In 1986, Holocaust survivor and human rights advocate Elie Wiesel was named winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.
In 2008, a grand jury in Orlando, Fla. returned charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter against Casey Anthony in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. (She was acquitted in July 2011.)
In 2016, a judge in Connecticut dismissed a wrongful-death lawsuit by Newtown families against the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre, citing a federal law that shielded gun manufacturers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren is 83.
Singer Sir Cliff Richard is 82.
Singer-musician Justin Hayward (The Moody Blues) is 76.
Actor Greg Evigan is 69.
TV personality Arleen Sorkin is 67.
World Golf Hall of Famer Beth Daniel is 66.
Former MLB player and manager Joe Girardi is 58.
Actor Jon Seda is 52.
Singer Usher is 44.
TV personality Stacy Keibler is 43.