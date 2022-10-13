Today in History
Today is Sunday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2022. There are 76 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 16, 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama and Republican nominee Mitt Romney met for their second debate; during the town-hall-style encounter in suburban Hempstead, New York, Obama accused Romney of favoring a “one-point plan” to help the rich at the expense of the middle class while Romney countered by saying “the middle class has been crushed over the last four years.”
On this date:
In 1758, American lexicographer Noah Webster was born in Hartford, Connecticut.
In 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.
In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a raid on the U.S. arsenal at Harpers Ferry in what was then a part of western Virginia. (Ten of Brown’s men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured; all were executed.)
In 1934, Chinese Communists, under siege by the Nationalists, began their “long march” lasting a year from southeastern to northwestern China.
In 1964, China set off its first atomic bomb, codenamed “596,” on the Lop Nur Test Ground.
BIRTHDAYS
Actor Suzanne Somers is 76.
Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 75.
Producer-director David Zucker is 75.
Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 74.
Actor Daniel Gerroll is 71.
Actor Martha Smith is 70.
Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 66.
Actor-director Tim Robbins is 64.
Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 63.
Singer-musician Bob Mould is 62.