“Success is having to worry about every damn thing in the world, except money.” — Johnny Cash
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 21, the 294th day of 2022. There are 71 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 21, 1879, Thomas Edison perfected a workable electric light at his laboratory in Menlo Park, N.J.
10 YEARS AGO
Former senator and 1972 Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern, 90, died in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A Wisconsin man opened fire at the Brookfield spa where his wife worked, killing her and two others and wounding four other women before turning the gun on himself. Garth Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame along with trailblazing singer Connie Smith and keyboard player Hargus “Pig” Robbins.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1917, legendary jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie was born in Cheraw, South Carolina.
In 1960, Democrat John F. Kennedy and Republican Richard M. Nixon clashed in their fourth and final presidential debate in New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon nominated Lewis F. Powell and William H. Rehnquist to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Both nominees were confirmed.)
In 2014, North Korea abruptly freed Jeffrey Fowle, an American, nearly six months after he was arrested for leaving a Bible in a nightclub. Former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, 93, died in Washington.
In 2015, Vice President Joe Biden announced he would not be a candidate in the 2016 White House campaign, solidifying Hillary Rodham Clinton’s status as the Democratic front-runner.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Joyce Randolph is 98.
Rock singer Manfred Mann is 82.
Singer Elvin Bishop is 80.
TV’s Judge Judy Sheindlin is 80.
Rock musician Steve Lukather (Toto) is 65.
Christian rock musician Charlie Lowell (Jars of Clay) is 49.
Actor Jeremy Miller is 46.
Country singer Matthew Ramsey (Old Dominion) is 45.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 42.
Country singer Kane Brown is 29.