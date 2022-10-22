”You must do the things you think you cannot do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, OCT. 22, the 295th day of 2022. There are 70 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 1934, bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd was shot to death by federal agents and local police at a farm near East Liverpool, Ohio.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama sharply challenged Mitt Romney on foreign policy in their final campaign debate, held in Boca Raton, Florida, accusing him of “wrong and reckless leadership that is all over the map”; the Republican coolly responded, “Attacking me is not an agenda” for dealing with a dangerous world. An Italian court convicted seven experts of manslaughter for failing to adequately warn residents of the risk before an earthquake struck central Italy in 2009, killing more than 300 people. (The verdicts were later overturned.) American Indian activist Russell Means, 72, died in Rapid City, South Dakota.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1836, Sam Houston was inaugurated as the first constitutionally elected president of the Republic of Texas.
In 1926, Ernest Hemingway’s first novel, “The Sun Also Rises,” was published by Scribner’s of New York.
In 1968, Apollo 7 returned safely from Earth orbit, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.
In 2001, a second Washington, D.C., postal worker, Joseph P. Curseen, died of inhalation anthrax.
In 2016, the Chicago Cubs won their first pennant since 1945, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series. (The Cubs would go on to beat Cleveland in the World Series in seven games.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Christopher Lloyd is 84.
Actor Catherine Deneuve is 79.
Actor Jeff Goldblum is 70.
Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 59.
Christian singer TobyMac is 58.
Country singer Shelby Lynne is 54.
Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 47.
Actor Michael Fishman is 41.
Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 37.
Actor Elias Harger is 15.