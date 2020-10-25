TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, OCT. 25, the 299th day of 2020. There are 67 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 25, 1986, in Game 6 of the World Series, the New York Mets rallied for three runs with two outs in the 10th inning, defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 and forcing a seventh game; the tie-breaking run scored on Boston first baseman Bill Buckner’s error on Mookie Wilson’s slow grounder. (The Mets went on to win the Series.)
10 YEARS AGO
In Indonesia, an earthquake triggered a tsunami off western Sumatra that killed hundreds and destroyed homes, mosques and other buildings.
ON THIS DATE
In 1881, artist Pablo Picasso was born in Malaga, Spain.
In 1910, "America the Beautiful," with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
In 1962, American author John Steinbeck was named winner of the Nobel Prize in literature.
In 1994, Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, claimed that a Black carjacker had driven off with her two young sons (Smith later confessed to drowning the children in John D. Long Lake, and was convicted of murder).
In 1999, golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Marion Ross is 92.
Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 80.
Author Anne Tyler is 79.
Actor Brian Kerwin is 71.
Actress Nancy Cartwright ("The Simpsons") is 63.
Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 62.
Actor Tracy Nelson is 57.
Country singer Chely Wright is 50.
Pop singer KATY PERRY is 36.
Actor Rachel Matthews is 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.