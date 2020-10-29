THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Never confuse the size of your paycheck with the size of your talent.” — Marlon Brando
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, OCT. 29, the 303rd day of 2020. There are 63 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 29, 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
10 YEARS AGO
Authorities on three continents said they had thwarted multiple terrorist attacks aimed at the United States, seizing two explosive packages addressed to Chicago-area synagogues and packed aboard cargo jets from Yemen.
ON THIS DATE
In 1901, President William McKinley’s assassin, Leon Czolgosz, was electrocuted.
In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
In 1994, gunman Francisco Martin Duran fired more than two dozen shots from a semiautomatic rifle at the White House. (Duran was later convicted of trying to assassinate President Bill Clinton and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.)
In 2004, four days before Election Day in the U.S., Osama bin Laden, in a videotaped statement, directly admitted for the first time that he’d ordered the September 11 attacks and told Americans “the best way to avoid another Manhattan” was to stop threatening Muslims’ security.
In 2017, all but 10 members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 83.
Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 73.
Actor Kate Jackson is 72.
Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 63.
Actor Finola Hughes (“General Hospital”) is 61.
Singer Randy Jackson is 59.
Actor Joely Fisher is 53.
Actor WINONA RYDER is 49.
Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 47.
Actor India Eisley is 27.
