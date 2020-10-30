THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“True friendship is like sound health; the value of it is seldom known until it is lost.” — Charles Caleb Colton
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, OCT. 30, the 304th day of 2020. There are 62 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 30, 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA implored voters to resist a Republican tide, warning that if the GOP prevailed in midterm elections, all the progress of his first two years in office could be “rolled back.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1735 (New Style calendar), the second president of the United States, John Adams, was born in Braintree, Massachusetts.
In 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.
In 1984, police in Poland found the body of kidnapped pro-Solidarity priest Father Jerzy Popieluszko, whose death was blamed on security officers.
In 1985, schoolteacher-astronaut Christa McAuliffe witnessed the launch of the space shuttle Challenger, the same craft that would carry her and six other crew members to their deaths in January 1986.
In 2002, Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), a rapper with the hip-hop group Run-DMC, was killed in a shooting in New York. He was 37.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rhythm-and-blues singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 79.
Actor Henry Winkler is 75.
Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 73.
Actor Harry Hamlin is 69.
Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 55.
Actor Jack Plotnick is 52.
Actor Nia Long is 50.
Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 42.
Actor MATTHEW MORRISON is 42.
Actor Kennedy McMann is 24.
