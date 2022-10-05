“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5, the 278th day of 2022. There are 87 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Oct. 5, 1953, Earl Warren was sworn in as the 14th chief justice of the United States, succeeding Fred M. Vinson.
10 YEARS AGO
A month before the presidential election, the Labor Department reported that unemployment fell in Sept. 2012 to its lowest level, 7.8 percent, since President Barack Obama took office; some Republicans questioned whether the numbers had been manipulated.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1892, the Dalton Gang, notorious for its train robberies, was practically wiped out while attempting to rob a pair of banks in Coffeyville, Kansas.
In 1947, President Harry S. Truman delivered the first televised White House address as he spoke on the world food crisis.
In 1989, a jury in Charlotte, North Carolina, convicted former P-T-L evangelist Jim Bakker of using his television show to defraud followers. (Although initially sentenced to 45 years in prison, Bakker was freed in December 1994 after serving 4 1/2 years.)
In 2005, defying the White House, senators voted 90-9 to approve an amendment sponsored by Republican Sen. John McCain that would prohibit the use of “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” against anyone in U.S. government custody. (A reluctant President George W. Bush later signed off on the amendment.)
In 2011, Steve Jobs, 56, the Apple founder and former chief executive who’d invented and master-marketed ever sleeker gadgets that transformed everyday technology from the personal computer to the iPod and iPhone, died in Palo Alto, California.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer-musician Steve Miller is 79.
Writer-producer-director Clive Barker is 70.
Actor Daniel Baldwin is 62.
Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux is 57.
Actor Josie Bissett is 52.
Actor Kate Winslet is 47.
Rock musician James Valentine (Maroon 5) is 44.
Rock musician Paul Thomas (Good Charlotte) is 42.
TV personality Nicky Hilton is 39.