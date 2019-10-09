THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I think everyone should go to college and get a degree and then spend six months as a bartender and six months as a cabdriver. Then they would really be educated.” — Al McGuire, American Basketball Hall of Fame coach (1928-2001)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2019. There are 83 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 9, 1967, Marxist revolutionary guerrilla leader CHE GUEVARA, was summarily executed by the Bolivian army a day after his capture.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”
ON THIS DATE
In 1776, a group of Spanish missionaries settled in present-day San Francisco.
In 1930, Laura Ingalls became the first woman to fly across the United States as she completed a nine-stop journey from Roosevelt Field, N.Y., to Glendale, Calif.
In 1936, the first generator at Boulder (later Hoover) Dam began transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.
In 1940, rock-and-roll legend John Lennon was born in Liverpool, England. (On this date in 1975, his son, Sean, was born in New York.)
In 2001, in the first daylight raids since the start of U.S.-led attacks on Afghanistan, jets bombed the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jackson Browne is 71.
Actress-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 67.
Actor Scott Bakula is 65.
Writer-producer-director-actor Linwood Boomer (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 64.
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer MIKE SINGLETARY is 61.
World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam is 49.
Rock singer Sean Lennon is 44.
Actor Randy Spelling is 41.
Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 38.
Country singer Scotty McCreery (“American Idol”) is 26.
