THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A friend to all is a friend to none.” — Aristotle, Greek philosopher (384 B.C.-322 B.C.)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, OCT. 15, the 288th day of 2019. There are 77 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Oct. 15, 1991, despite sexual harassment allegations by ANITA HILL, the Senate narrowly confirmed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the U.S. Supreme Court, 52-48.
10 YEARS AGO
A report of a 6-year-old Colorado boy trapped inside a runaway helium balloon engrossed the nation before the boy, Falcon Heene, was found safe at home in what turned out to be a hoax.
ON THIS DATE
In 1940, Charles Chaplin’s first all-talking comedy, “The Great Dictator,” a lampoon of Adolf Hitler, opened in New York.
In 1954, Hurricane Hazel made landfall on the Carolina coast as a Category 4 storm; Hazel was blamed for some 1,000 deaths in the Caribbean, 95 in the U.S. and 81 in Canada.
In 1976, in the first debate of its kind between vice-presidential nominees, Democrat Walter F. Mondale and Republican Bob Dole faced off in Houston.
In 2006, three members of Duke University’s lacrosse team appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” to deny raping a woman who’d been hired to perform as a stripper (Collin Finnerty, Reade Seligmann and David Evans were later exonerated).
In 2017, actress and activist Alyssa Milano tweeted that women who had been sexually harassed or assaulted should write “Me too” as a status; within hours, tens of thousands had taken up the #MeToo hashtag.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 74.
Singer Tito Jackson is 66.
Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 60.
Chef Emeril Lagasse is 60.
Singer Eric Benet is 53.
Actress Vanessa Marcil is 51.
Actor DOMINIC WEST is 50.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Keyshia Cole is 38.
Actor Vincent Martella is 27.
Actress Bailee Madison is 20.
