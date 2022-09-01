“Keep your face always towards the sunshine — and shadows will fall behind you.” — Walt Whitman
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, SEPT. 1, the 244th day of 2022. There are 121 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
In 2015, invoking “God’s authority,” Rowan County, Kentucky, Clerk Kim Davis denied marriage licenses to gay couples again in direct defiance of the federal courts, and vowed not to resign, even under the pressure of steep fines or jail. (Davis would spend five days in jail; she was released only after her staff issued the licenses on her behalf but removed her name from the form.)
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama ridiculed the just-completed Republican National Convention as better-suited to an era of black-and-white TV and “trickle-down, you’re on your own” economics, and declared that Mitt Romney “did not offer a single new idea” for fixing the economy. Lyricist Hal David, 91, who teamed with Burt Bacharach on dozens of timeless songs for movies, television and a variety of recording artists in the 1960s and beyond, died in Los Angeles.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1942, U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, California, on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upheld the wartime detention of Japanese-Americans as well as Japanese nationals.
In 1972, American Bobby Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, as Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union resigned before the resumption of Game 21. An arson fire at the Blue Bird Cafe in Montreal, Canada, claimed 37 lives.
In 1983, 269 people were killed when a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747 was shot down by a Soviet jet fighter after the airliner entered Soviet airspace.
In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
In 2009, Vermont’s law allowing same-sex marriage went into effect.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 84.
Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 83.
Singer Archie Bell is 78.
Singer Barry Gibb is 76.
Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 72.
Singer Gloria Estefan is 65.
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 58.
Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 56.
Actor Ricardo Antonio Chavira is 51.
Rock singer JD Fortune is 49.
Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 46.