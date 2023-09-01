“You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — A.A. Milne
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 1, the 244th day of 2023. There are 121 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
In 1972, American Bobby Fischer won the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, as Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union resigned before the resumption of Game 21.
10 YEARS AGO
Syria derided President Barack Obama’s decision to hold off on punitive military strikes, while the Obama administration countered that its case for military action against the regime of President Bashar Assad was getting stronger, saying it had evidence that the nerve agent sarin was used in a deadly August attack. Former South African President Nelson Mandela left a hospital after nearly three months of treatment. Former heavyweight boxing champion Tommy Morrison, 44, died at a Nebraska hospital.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1897, the first section of Boston’s new subway system was opened.
In 1969, a coup in Libya brought Moammar Gadhafi to power.
In 1985, a U.S.-French expedition located the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
In 2005, New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin issued a “desperate SOS” as his city descended into anarchy amid the flooding left by Hurricane Katrina.
In 2009, Vermont’s law allowing same-sex marriage went into effect.
In 2015, invoking “God’s authority,” Rowan County, Kentucky, Clerk Kim Davis denied marriage licenses to gay couples again in direct defiance of the federal courts, and vowed not to resign, even under the pressure of steep fines or jail.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Attorney and law professor Alan Dershowitz is 85.
Comedian-actor Lily Tomlin is 84.
Singer Barry Gibb is 77.
Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw is 73.
Singer Gloria Estefan is 66.
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison is 59.
Retired NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway is 57.
Rock singer JD Fortune is 50.
Country singer Angaleena Presley (Pistol Annies) is 47.
Rock musician Joe Trohman is 39.