“I wish I could freeze this moment, right here, right now and live in it forever.” — Suzanne Collins
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13, the 256th day of 2023. There are 109 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 13, 1971, a four-day inmates’ rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in western New York ended as police and guards stormed the prison; the ordeal and final assault claimed the lives of 32 inmates and 11 hostages.
10 YEARS AGO
Taliban insurgents attack the United States consulate in Herat, Afghanistan, with two members of the Afghan National Police reported dead and about 20 civilians injured. Four people are found dead in a car in Crossville, Tennessee. A man is arrested in connection with the deaths.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, British naval forces began bombarding Fort McHenry in Baltimore but were driven back by American defenders in a battle that lasted until the following morning.
In 1948, Republican Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was elected to the U.S. Senate; she became the first woman to serve in both houses of Congress.
In 1962, Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett rejected the U.S. Supreme Court’s order for the University of Mississippi to admit James Meredith, a Black student, declaring in a televised address, “We will not drink from the cup of genocide.”
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting; he was 25.
In 1997, a funeral was held in Calcutta, India, for Nobel peace laureate Mother Teresa.
In 1998, former Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace died in Montgomery at age 79.
In 2010, Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic to win his first U.S. Open title and complete a career Grand Slam.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Barbara Bain is 92.
Actor Eileen Fulton (“As the World Turns”) is 90.
Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 79.
Actor Jean Smart is 72.
Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 71.
Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 62.
Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital”) is 55.
Country singer Aaron Benward (Blue County) is 50.
Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 48.
Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 28.