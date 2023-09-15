“The excursion is the same when you go looking for your sorrow as when you go looking for your joy.” — Eudora Welty
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, SEPT. 15, the 258th day of 2023. There are 107 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY:
On Sept. 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. (Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.)
10 YEARS AGO
At least 27 miners die in an Afghanistan coal mine collapse. Twenty-one people were killed in a series of bombings in Baghdad and Shia provinces, Iraq.
ON THIS DATE:
In 1857, William Howard Taft — who served as President of the United States and as U.S. chief justice — was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In 1940, during the World War II Battle of Britain, the tide turned as the Royal Air Force inflicted heavy losses upon the Luftwaffe.
In 1972, a federal grand jury in Washington indicted seven men in connection with the Watergate break-in.
In 1981, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to approve the Supreme Court nomination of Sandra Day O’Connor.
In 1985, Nike began selling its “Air Jordan 1” sneaker.
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered U.S. troops to get ready for war and braced Americans for a long, difficult assault against terrorists to avenge the Sept. 11 attack. Beleaguered Afghans streamed out of Kabul, fearing a U.S. military strike against Taliban rulers harboring Osama bin Laden.
In 2006, Ford Motor Co. took drastic steps to remold itself into a smaller, more competitive company, slashing thousands of jobs and shuttering two additional plants.
In 2022, President Joe Biden said federal mediators had helped foster an agreement that averted a rail strike that would have been devastating to the U.S. economy.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Writer-director Ron Shelton is 78.
Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 77.
Movie director Oliver Stone is 77.
Rock musician Mitch Dorge (Crash Test Dummies) is 63.
Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino is 62.
Actor Tom Hardy is 46.
Pop-rock musician Zach Filkins (OneRepublic) is 45.
Actor Dave Annable is 44.
Britain’s Prince Harry is 39.
TV personality Heidi Montag is 37.